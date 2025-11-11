Enhanced Security Measures Implemented Post-Capital Blast

In response to the recent explosion in New Delhi, airport security has been significantly tightened with the introduction of advanced protocols. The enhanced measures aim to prevent further incidents at civil aviation installations such as airports and airstrips.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has mandated Secondary Ladder Point Checking (SLPC), a procedure that includes passenger and hand baggage checks just before boarding. This requirement is in addition to the standard security checks in place across airports.

Furthermore, BCAS guidelines call for rigorous checks on aircraft, catering services, and non-scheduled flight operations, including air ambulances. The security at Delhi's airport, in particular, has been strengthened, prompting airlines like IndiGo to advise passengers to arrive early for additional security screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)