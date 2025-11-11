Air Traffic Turbulence: FAA Staffing Shortages Hit US Airlines

U.S. airlines faced significant disruptions as they canceled over 1,200 flights on Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive day of cancellations exceeding 1,000. This comes in response to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates to reduce flights by 4% due to air traffic control staffing shortages, now escalating to a 10% cut by November 14.

The flight reductions stem from a record-setting 42-day government shutdown impacting air traffic controller availability, leading to widespread cancellations and delays. Despite the Senate's approval to fund the government through January, discussions between airlines and the FAA continue on how to address the issue as staffing levels showed slight improvement on Tuesday.

Amidst tensions, President Donald Trump warned air traffic controllers of pay docking for absence, amidst the forced duty without pay for 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents. The FAA's 3,500-controller shortfall compounds issues, already prompting overtime and extended workweeks to preserve air travel safety prior to the shutdown.

