Hezbollah Takes Down Israeli Drone in Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah announced it downed an Israeli drone over Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, with no immediate response from Israel. It remains unclear whether the drone was for surveillance or attack purposes. In 2024, the group had similarly downed several Israeli drones over Lebanon during its conflict with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:49 IST
On Tuesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah declared that it had downed an Israeli drone over the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh. The group did not clarify if the drone was intended for surveillance or attack. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not issued an immediate response.

This incident is reminiscent of the 2024 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel when the group successfully brought down numerous Israeli surveillance drones over Lebanese territory.

The lack of comment from the Israeli side leaves open questions about the drone's purpose and the implications of this recent encounter in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

