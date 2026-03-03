Hezbollah Takes Down Israeli Drone in Southern Lebanon

On Tuesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah declared that it had downed an Israeli drone over the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh. The group did not clarify if the drone was intended for surveillance or attack. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not issued an immediate response.

This incident is reminiscent of the 2024 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel when the group successfully brought down numerous Israeli surveillance drones over Lebanese territory.

The lack of comment from the Israeli side leaves open questions about the drone's purpose and the implications of this recent encounter in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)