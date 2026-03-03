Left Menu

UK Fiscal Landscape Shifts: Growth Outlook Lowered Amid Positive Inflation and Debt Projections

Rachel Reeves, the British finance minister, delivered a budget update forecasting lower inflation and borrowing than anticipated by the fiscal watchdog, despite a reduced economic growth projection. The update highlights a bigger fiscal margin and a plan for closer EU trade ties amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:50 IST
British finance minister Rachel Reeves announced a budget update on Tuesday, indicating that Britain's fiscal watchdog expects lower inflation and borrowing than previously forecast, although economic growth projections have been downgraded.

Despite the reduction in growth outlook, with the economy anticipated to grow by only 1.1% this year, expectations for subsequent years have been slightly adjusted upward. The new fiscal headroom provides the government with a larger buffer to meet its fiscal targets, as Reeves noted higher-than-expected tax revenues projected for the end of the decade.

Inflation is set to average 2.3% in 2026, with unemployment expected to peak later this year before declining steadily. Reeves also intends to pursue closer trade ties with the European Union, aiming to bolster economic collaboration despite existing geopolitical challenges.

