Kingpin in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Denied Bail by Delhi Court

A Delhi court denied bail to Nitin Birmal Dongre, allegedly involved in an Rs 8.94 crore bank fraud. Accused of orchestrating systematic fake transactions, Dongre's plea was rejected due to the gravity of charges and risk of evidence tampering. Other suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:50 IST
A Delhi court has denied bail to Nitin Birmal Dongre, identified as the primary suspect in a significant Rs 8.94 crore bank fraud case. The court recognized the offense as serious, noting the systematic nature of the fraudulent scheme involving multiple fake transactions.

Additional Sessions Judge Shunali Gupta, on February 28, cited the risk of Dongre potentially tampering with evidence if released, as two accomplices remain unapprehended. The charges stem from a 2008 account opening in the name of Larsen & Toubro and subsequent fraudulent activity, including unauthorized changes to account details and execution of numerous illegitimate transactions.

Rejecting arguments for bail parity with co-accused who have been released, the court emphasized Dongre's significant role, as funds were routed through his accounts. The prosecution provided evidence of Dongre's advantage from the misappropriated funds, leading to the court's dismissal of his bail plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

