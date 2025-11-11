Fortis Healthcare Reports Robust Profit Growth in Q3

Fortis Healthcare has experienced significant financial growth, reporting an 86% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The healthcare giant achieved a net profit of Rs 328 crore, compared to Rs 176 crore in the previous year's same quarter.

Revenue from operations also saw a notable boost, climbing to Rs 2,331 crore from Rs 1,988 crore during the equivalent period last year, as stated in Fortis Healthcare's regulatory filing.

Despite the positive financial performance, Fortis Healthcare's shares concluded Tuesday's trading session with a minor drop, closing 0.69% lower at Rs 985.25 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)