European Shares Soar to New Heights Amid US Shutdown Resolution

European shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, largely propelled by healthcare stocks, amid investor optimism about the conclusion of the U.S. government shutdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.3% to a historic close of 580.13 points, paralleling record closings from Britain's FTSE 100 buoyed by potential rate cuts from the Bank of England following slowing job growth data.

Despite challenges in U.S. markets due to technology valuation concerns, European stocks remained strong with significant gains from healthcare, luxury, and automakers sectors, while Vodafone's growth pivot in Germany propelled its stock by 8.3%.

(With inputs from agencies.)