European Shares Soar to New Heights Amid US Shutdown Resolution

European shares reached record highs driven by healthcare stock gains, hopes of a U.S. government shutdown resolution, and anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut. While concerns about technology valuations impacted U.S. markets, Europe's diverse sectors showed resilience, with notable performances from luxury and automakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:05 IST
European shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, largely propelled by healthcare stocks, amid investor optimism about the conclusion of the U.S. government shutdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.3% to a historic close of 580.13 points, paralleling record closings from Britain's FTSE 100 buoyed by potential rate cuts from the Bank of England following slowing job growth data.

Despite challenges in U.S. markets due to technology valuation concerns, European stocks remained strong with significant gains from healthcare, luxury, and automakers sectors, while Vodafone's growth pivot in Germany propelled its stock by 8.3%.

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

