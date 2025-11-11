European Shares Soar to New Heights Amid US Shutdown Resolution
European shares reached record highs driven by healthcare stock gains, hopes of a U.S. government shutdown resolution, and anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut. While concerns about technology valuations impacted U.S. markets, Europe's diverse sectors showed resilience, with notable performances from luxury and automakers.
European shares closed at a record high on Tuesday, largely propelled by healthcare stocks, amid investor optimism about the conclusion of the U.S. government shutdown.
The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.3% to a historic close of 580.13 points, paralleling record closings from Britain's FTSE 100 buoyed by potential rate cuts from the Bank of England following slowing job growth data.
Despite challenges in U.S. markets due to technology valuation concerns, European stocks remained strong with significant gains from healthcare, luxury, and automakers sectors, while Vodafone's growth pivot in Germany propelled its stock by 8.3%.
