Left Menu

FTSE 100 Ends 2025 on a High Note with Record Gains

The UK's FTSE 100 index concluded 2025 near record highs, achieving its strongest annual performance in 16 years despite a shortened trading session. This success was driven by expected Bank of England rate cuts, strength in financials and miners, and its appeal as a diversifier amid global volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:47 IST
FTSE 100 Ends 2025 on a High Note with Record Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index wrapped up the final stretch of 2025 lingering near record highs, marking its strongest annual performance in 16 years. Thursday's trading was subdued as markets prepared to close early ahead of the New Year festivities.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 remained steady by 0902 GMT, having closed at a record level the previous day. Meanwhile, the midcap index dipped slightly by 0.3%. Markets are expected to wind down at noon, as investors look towards 2025 with optimism.

Following years of underperformance, Britain's blue-chip index outpaced major global markets, buoyed by expectations of more Bank of England rate cuts, resilient financials, and miners' strength. This year, the index surged over 21%, displaying its best performance since 2009, compared to the 16.6% rise in the STOXX 600 and 17.2% in the U.S. S&P 500. The FTSE 100 found support from resource-heavy sectors and performances by miners Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining, and Antofagasta, riding the wave of rising gold, silver, and copper prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee depreciation against US dollar reflects falling terms of trade due to impact of high tariffs, slowdown in capital flows: RBI report.

Rupee depreciation against US dollar reflects falling terms of trade due to ...

 Global
2
48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2025 - highest in 8 years: DGP Rajeev Krishna.

48 alleged criminals killed, 3,153 injured in encounters with UP Police in 2...

 India
3
Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

Tragedy in Shaheen Bagh: Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

 India
4
Plastisphere Viruses: Hidden Drivers of Antibiotic Resistance

Plastisphere Viruses: Hidden Drivers of Antibiotic Resistance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025