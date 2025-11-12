Donyi Polo Airport Revives Air Cargo Services Amidst Trade Fair Uncertainty

Air cargo operations have resumed at Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar, after a temporary halt caused by operations moving to a new terminal building. This development was confirmed by an official statement.

On October 24, the Arunachal Pradesh Trade and Commerce department referenced logistical challenges met by state MSMEs in transporting their products to the upcoming India-International Trade Fair 2025, due to the lack of air cargo services.

Following a direct appeal by Arunachal Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja, the BCAS regional director sanctioned the reopening of cargo services. Indigo Airline has already set up necessary arrangements for the resumption.

