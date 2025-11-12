India Launches Probe into Chinese Rubber Dumping

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Commerce Ministry has begun an anti-dumping inquiry into the importation of a specific Chinese rubber, primarily used within the auto sector. This move follows a complaint lodged by Reliance Sibur Elastomers.

The applicant asserts that the influx of - Halo Isobuten and Isoprene Rubber - is detrimental to local manufacturers. In response, DGTR released a notification considering the application and evidence of alleged dumping and subsequent harm to the domestic market.

Should the investigation prove that domestic industries have suffered due to these imports, the DGTR is set to recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duties. The final decision, however, resides with the finance ministry.

