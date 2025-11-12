Spain and China Forge Stronger Ties with Language and Trade Agreements

In a strategic move to fortify bilateral relations, Spanish King Felipe VI and Chinese President Xi Jinping formalized agreements focusing on language exchanges and several key areas. Spain, currently seeking Chinese investment amid lukewarm relations with the U.S., sees an opportunity to deepen its partnership with China, the world's second-largest economy.

China's President Xi expressed the nation's readiness to work closely with Spain to form a robust strategic partnership characterized by greater stability and international influence. Agreements covering economic issues and increased Spanish exports signal a milestone in the relationship, noted during the monarch's first official state visit to China.

This diplomatic rendezvous is set against a backdrop of Spain's growing need for Chinese raw materials and technologies essential for its green transition. Amidst the signing moments, both nations highlighted mutual interests in renewable energy and artificial intelligence, setting a progressive agenda for future collaborations.