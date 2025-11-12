Left Menu

Spain and China Forge Stronger Ties with Language and Trade Agreements

Spain's King Felipe VI and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed agreements to boost cooperation in language exchanges, trade, and renewable energy. As diplomatic ties with the U.S. remain strained, Spain seeks to strengthen its strategic partnership with China, exploring opportunities in green technology and artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:33 IST
Spain and China Forge Stronger Ties with Language and Trade Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strategic move to fortify bilateral relations, Spanish King Felipe VI and Chinese President Xi Jinping formalized agreements focusing on language exchanges and several key areas. Spain, currently seeking Chinese investment amid lukewarm relations with the U.S., sees an opportunity to deepen its partnership with China, the world's second-largest economy.

China's President Xi expressed the nation's readiness to work closely with Spain to form a robust strategic partnership characterized by greater stability and international influence. Agreements covering economic issues and increased Spanish exports signal a milestone in the relationship, noted during the monarch's first official state visit to China.

This diplomatic rendezvous is set against a backdrop of Spain's growing need for Chinese raw materials and technologies essential for its green transition. Amidst the signing moments, both nations highlighted mutual interests in renewable energy and artificial intelligence, setting a progressive agenda for future collaborations.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

Cyber Sabotage: The Rising Threat to Australian Infrastructure

 Global
2
Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursions

Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursi...

 Denmark
3
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
4
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025