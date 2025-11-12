Left Menu

Yen Plummets as U.S. Eyes Shutdown Resolution; Market Movements in Focus

The yen hit a nine-month low against the dollar amid concerns of its devaluation. Japanese officials, including Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, attempt intervention as speculations of real intervention arise. Meanwhile, U.S. government shutdown resolution is at hand, influencing market dynamics and Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen has experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest point in nine months against the dollar amid market concerns. Japanese officials, led by Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, are attempting to stabilize the currency's trajectory as further intervention is contemplated.

Meanwhile, an anticipated resolution to the U.S. government shutdown invigorates market activity. The end of the funding shortfall, which commenced on October 1, not only reflects economic resilience but also influences Federal Reserve's policy likelihoods, with Chair Jerome Powell citing the importance of stable data.

Despite recent labor market setbacks, the dollar has showcased recovery. Federal Reserve's attention pivots towards potential December rate cut decisions, hinged on growth metrics and existing inflation parameters as observed in ongoing market assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

