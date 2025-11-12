Balancing Growth and Sustainability: New Research Insights

A groundbreaking study by the Goa Institute of Management, Xavier Institute of Management University, and BITS Pilani, Goa, emphasizes the critical link between economic growth and environmental responsibility. The research warns that carbon emissions, though often tied to immediate economic expansion, pose long-term growth risks.

Published in the respected Bulletin of Monetary Economics and Banking journal, the study explores how trade, energy use, and carbon emissions collectively influence regional economies. Through advanced econometric modeling, it demonstrates the importance of aligning growth strategies with sustainability.

Chinmaya Behera, Associate Professor at GIM, stressed the need for sustainable policies, asserting, "The region, with clean energy investments and strategic policy, can achieve enduring growth." The research's insights are set to guide policy frameworks that promote both economic and environmental goals, especially crucial as Asia balances its role in global GDP growth with environmental demands.

