Balancing Growth and Sustainability: New Research Insights

A new study by leading Indian institutes highlights the intertwined nature of economic growth and environmental responsibility. It finds that long-term growth must integrate ecological concerns. Published in the Bulletin of Monetary Economics and Banking, the research suggests policy strategies for eco-friendly development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking study by the Goa Institute of Management, Xavier Institute of Management University, and BITS Pilani, Goa, emphasizes the critical link between economic growth and environmental responsibility. The research warns that carbon emissions, though often tied to immediate economic expansion, pose long-term growth risks.

Published in the respected Bulletin of Monetary Economics and Banking journal, the study explores how trade, energy use, and carbon emissions collectively influence regional economies. Through advanced econometric modeling, it demonstrates the importance of aligning growth strategies with sustainability.

Chinmaya Behera, Associate Professor at GIM, stressed the need for sustainable policies, asserting, "The region, with clean energy investments and strategic policy, can achieve enduring growth." The research's insights are set to guide policy frameworks that promote both economic and environmental goals, especially crucial as Asia balances its role in global GDP growth with environmental demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

