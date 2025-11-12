Revolutionizing 'Made in India': Elevating Quality and Competitiveness

India's manufacturing sector is undergoing a major transformation as domestic industries increasingly align with the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) initiated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This shift is redefining the traditionally perceived 'Made in India' label, elevating it from a mere symbol of origin to a hallmark of performance, safety, and international competitiveness.

The BIS mandates cover a broad range of product categories including electronics, industrial machinery, and consumer goods, ensuring all manufacturers meet uniform certified standards. This rigorous quality-first approach serves not only to protect consumer interests but also positions Indian products favorably in the global marketplace. Emphasizing this move during the 75th anniversary of SGS in India, Shri Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, stated, 'India is steadily moving towards a unified quality regime for both domestic and international markets. Each certificate of quality should embody the trust of 140 crore Indians.'

The implementation of these quality standards offers numerous benefits: consumers receive safer, certified products with increased transparency; manufacturers gain compliance with global norms and improved reputation; and the industry at large witnesses enhanced sustainability and market access. This national initiative is pivotal in bolstering India's self-reliance and signaling its commitment to quality on a global scale.