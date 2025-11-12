Left Menu

Revolutionizing 'Made in India': Elevating Quality and Competitiveness

India's manufacturing landscape is transforming as domestic industries align with Quality Control Orders under BIS. This initiative enhances the 'Made in India' brand, ensuring products' global competitiveness and safety. It boosts consumer trust, brand reputation, and sustainable production while positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:42 IST
Revolutionizing 'Made in India': Elevating Quality and Competitiveness
India's Manufacturing Sector Strengthens Its Global Edge with BIS-Backed 'Made in India' Quality Framework. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's manufacturing sector is undergoing a major transformation as domestic industries increasingly align with the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) initiated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This shift is redefining the traditionally perceived 'Made in India' label, elevating it from a mere symbol of origin to a hallmark of performance, safety, and international competitiveness.

The BIS mandates cover a broad range of product categories including electronics, industrial machinery, and consumer goods, ensuring all manufacturers meet uniform certified standards. This rigorous quality-first approach serves not only to protect consumer interests but also positions Indian products favorably in the global marketplace. Emphasizing this move during the 75th anniversary of SGS in India, Shri Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, stated, 'India is steadily moving towards a unified quality regime for both domestic and international markets. Each certificate of quality should embody the trust of 140 crore Indians.'

The implementation of these quality standards offers numerous benefits: consumers receive safer, certified products with increased transparency; manufacturers gain compliance with global norms and improved reputation; and the industry at large witnesses enhanced sustainability and market access. This national initiative is pivotal in bolstering India's self-reliance and signaling its commitment to quality on a global scale.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

Starmer Defends BBC Amidst Crisis and Legal Threats

 Global
2
Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

Securely Sealed: Bihar's Electoral Verdict Awaits

 India
3
Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation

Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Inves...

 India
4
Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

Supreme Court's Call for Contempt Prevention Guidelines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025