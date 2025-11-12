Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Peru

A bus accident in southern Peru resulted in at least 37 deaths and 18 injuries. The incident occurred on the Panamericana Sur highway in the Arequipa region. Local radio station RPP reported the tragic event, highlighting a major catastrophe affecting the area's transportation safety.

Updated: 12-11-2025 17:57 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Peru
  Peru

In a devastating accident, at least 37 individuals lost their lives when a bus plunged into a ravine in southern Peru, according to local radio station RPP. Another 18 passengers sustained injuries in this tragic incident.

The catastrophe unfolded on the Panamericana Sur highway situated in the Arequipa region, a route notorious for its treacherous terrain and hazardous driving conditions.

This incident underscores the pressing need for improved safety measures and regulations on Peru's roadways, as authorities work to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

