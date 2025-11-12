Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Southern Peru

In a devastating accident, at least 37 individuals lost their lives when a bus plunged into a ravine in southern Peru, according to local radio station RPP. Another 18 passengers sustained injuries in this tragic incident.

The catastrophe unfolded on the Panamericana Sur highway situated in the Arequipa region, a route notorious for its treacherous terrain and hazardous driving conditions.

This incident underscores the pressing need for improved safety measures and regulations on Peru's roadways, as authorities work to prevent future tragedies.

