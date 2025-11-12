Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

India's booming real estate sector, expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, requires a strategic shift towards climate-first financing to ensure sustainable growth, according to a recent report by Sundaram Alternates.

The document, titled 'Bridging the Gap: The Essential Role of Climate-First, ESG-Integrated Private Credit in India's Real Estate Growth,' underscores the potential of private credit to address funding gaps while adhering to environmental imperatives.

With the real estate market facing unprecedented demand and a significant surge in FDI, the report argues that aligning with climate and ESG criteria is crucial for attracting international capital and fostering domestic resilience.