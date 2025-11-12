Tata Trusts: A Power Struggle Within The Giants?

The internal power dynamics of the Tata Group remain under scrutiny as Noel Tata was successful in having his son, Neville Tata, appointed to the board of the Sri Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). However, he faced resistance in appointing him to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), allegedly due to procedural objections raised by Venu Srinivasan, a trustee and vice-chairman of SRTT.

Noel's ascent to power came after the death of Ratan Tata when he became the chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of shares in the conglomerate's holding company, Tata Sons. The internal friction coincides with the ousting of key trustee Mehli Mistry, who once supported Noel's leadership but recently voted against certain decisions.

Tensions are further compounded by historical shareholder disputes with the Shapoorji Pallonji family, making these internal battles significant for the future governance of Tata Sons. These developments underscore the delicate balance of power among India's most influential business families.

(With inputs from agencies.)