Left Menu

Tata Trusts: A Power Struggle Within The Giants?

The Tata group's internal dynamics face tension as Noel Tata succeeded in installing his son Neville on the board of the Sri Dorabji Tata Trust but failed to do so on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust due to objections regarding procedural issues. Tensions continue with the Shapoorji Pallonji dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:52 IST
Tata Trusts: A Power Struggle Within The Giants?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The internal power dynamics of the Tata Group remain under scrutiny as Noel Tata was successful in having his son, Neville Tata, appointed to the board of the Sri Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). However, he faced resistance in appointing him to the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), allegedly due to procedural objections raised by Venu Srinivasan, a trustee and vice-chairman of SRTT.

Noel's ascent to power came after the death of Ratan Tata when he became the chairman of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of shares in the conglomerate's holding company, Tata Sons. The internal friction coincides with the ousting of key trustee Mehli Mistry, who once supported Noel's leadership but recently voted against certain decisions.

Tensions are further compounded by historical shareholder disputes with the Shapoorji Pallonji family, making these internal battles significant for the future governance of Tata Sons. These developments underscore the delicate balance of power among India's most influential business families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

 India
2
NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

 India
3
Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

 Germany
4
Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025