Left Menu

Thomas Cook India Sees Dip in Profit Despite Revenue Growth

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd reported a 1.68% drop in net profit for the September quarter, despite seeing growth in consolidated revenue. Travel, financial services, and hospitality segments contributed significantly, but overall expenses grew, impacting profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:22 IST
Thomas Cook India Sees Dip in Profit Despite Revenue Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Travel services company Thomas Cook (India) Ltd announced a 1.68% decrease in its consolidated net profit, recording Rs 70.75 crore for the September quarter. This represents a slight decline from Rs 71.96 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing.

Despite the fall in net profit, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,073.84 crore in Q2, up from Rs 2,003.76 crore in the previous year. However, the increase in total expenses to Rs 2,028.52 crore from Rs 1,937.56 crore a year ago contributed to the dip in profits.

The revenue from the travel and related services segment saw an increase to Rs 1,689.13 crore, while the financial services segment marginally improved its earnings. The leisure hospitality and resorts business saw a decrease in revenue, and the Digiphoto imaging services revenue also declined in comparison to last year.

TRENDING

1
Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

 India
2
NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

 India
3
Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

 Germany
4
Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025