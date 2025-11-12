Thomas Cook India Sees Dip in Profit Despite Revenue Growth

Travel services company Thomas Cook (India) Ltd announced a 1.68% decrease in its consolidated net profit, recording Rs 70.75 crore for the September quarter. This represents a slight decline from Rs 71.96 crore in the same period last year, according to their regulatory filing.

Despite the fall in net profit, the company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,073.84 crore in Q2, up from Rs 2,003.76 crore in the previous year. However, the increase in total expenses to Rs 2,028.52 crore from Rs 1,937.56 crore a year ago contributed to the dip in profits.

The revenue from the travel and related services segment saw an increase to Rs 1,689.13 crore, while the financial services segment marginally improved its earnings. The leisure hospitality and resorts business saw a decrease in revenue, and the Digiphoto imaging services revenue also declined in comparison to last year.