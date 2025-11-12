Bomb Threat Averted: Safe Landing for Air India Express Flight
An Air India Express flight, carrying over 170 passengers from Mumbai to Varanasi, safely landed after receiving a bomb threat. The Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was notified, and security protocols were followed to ensure passenger safety. The aircraft will resume operations post security clearance.
- Country:
- India
An Air India Express flight en route from Mumbai to Varanasi with over 170 passengers on board encountered a bomb threat on Wednesday, according to sources.
The airline confirmed that the plane landed safely at Varanasi airport following the protocol. Immediate alerts to the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee were issued, and comprehensive security procedures were initiated. Passengers were safely disembarked after landing.
An Air India Express spokesperson stated that the aircraft would be cleared for operations only after completing all required security checks. The exact number of passengers and aircraft specifications remain undisclosed. Flight tracking data reveals the flight, IX1023, landed at approximately 4 pm local time.
ALSO READ
Parag Jain Takes Additional Charge as Cabinet's Security Secretary
Blast Near Red Fort Raises Concerns Over India's Security Measures
Romania Strengthens Ties for Energy Security Amid Russian Threats
Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure on Spotlight
Punjab & Sind Bank Elevates Digital Security with Cutting-Edge Fraud Prevention