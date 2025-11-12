Left Menu

Bomb Threat Averted: Safe Landing for Air India Express Flight

An Air India Express flight, carrying over 170 passengers from Mumbai to Varanasi, safely landed after receiving a bomb threat. The Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was notified, and security protocols were followed to ensure passenger safety. The aircraft will resume operations post security clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:39 IST
Bomb Threat Averted: Safe Landing for Air India Express Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight en route from Mumbai to Varanasi with over 170 passengers on board encountered a bomb threat on Wednesday, according to sources.

The airline confirmed that the plane landed safely at Varanasi airport following the protocol. Immediate alerts to the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee were issued, and comprehensive security procedures were initiated. Passengers were safely disembarked after landing.

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that the aircraft would be cleared for operations only after completing all required security checks. The exact number of passengers and aircraft specifications remain undisclosed. Flight tracking data reveals the flight, IX1023, landed at approximately 4 pm local time.

TRENDING

1
Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

Congress vs RSS: Singh's Sharp Rebuke Over Hinduism Allegory

 India
2
NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

NDA's Predicted Victory in Bihar: Exit Polls Give Edge Over Mahagathbandhan

 India
3
Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

Heartfelt Decisions in Football Nationality Choices

 Germany
4
Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025