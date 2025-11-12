Tata Steel: Riding the Surge with a Robust Q2 Performance

Tata Steel reported a significant boost in its consolidated net profit, surpassing four times its previous earnings, reaching Rs 3,183.09 crore for the September quarter. The surge is largely attributed to robust revenues from its Indian operations, which now form a substantial part of the company's growth story. This marks a stark improvement from the Rs 758.84 crore net profit recorded in the same period last fiscal year, according to disclosures made in an exchange filing.

The company also posted higher total income at Rs 59,052.84 crore, reflecting over an 8% year-on-year increase, compared to Rs 54,503.30 crore in the previous year's second quarter. The India business fetched revenues of around Rs 38,592 crore, including earnings from its subsidiaries Neelachal Ispat and Nigam Ltd. Despite global challenges like tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and increased steel exports, the company maintained its resilience, as noted by CEO & MD T V Narendran in a statement.

In efforts to optimize and manage its financial tactics, Tata Steel significantly cut its TSUK debt by 540 million pounds during the quarter. The company executed strategic partnerships, including a Joint Letter of Intent with the Netherlands government on health and decarbonisation initiatives. The period also saw Tata Steel streamlining its assets through agreements such as the purchase of shares in Tata BlueScope Steel and the sale of ferro alloy assets to IMFA for Rs 610 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)