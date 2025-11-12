Dollar Surges Amid Government Reopening and Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar saw gains against the euro and yen on Wednesday, as market participants braced for a slew of economic data releases that could influence Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. The resurgence follows anticipated congressional action to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The reopening of government operations promises a deluge of economic data, including the key monthly jobs report. The yen, meanwhile, hit a nine-month low amid speculation that Japan's new government might urge the central bank to delay interest rate hikes.

As the dollar index rose, so do anticipations of economic movement. Discussions continue regarding the Federal Reserve's possible rate cut in December, while Japan's finance officials issue warnings over yen volatility. Across the globe, central banks navigate the delicate balance of economic stability and inflation control.

