Manipur's Road Revamp: A Rs 12,000 Crore Journey to Connectivity

Union Minister Ajay Tamta revealed ambitious plans for Manipur's road infrastructure on Wednesday, highlighting projects valued at Rs 12,000 crore. He noted significant upgrades across 747 km of highways while promising completion of the remaining stretches by 2026-27.

In a press briefing in Imphal, Tamta mentioned that 51 project packages are currently progressing, albeit some hindered by land acquisition and forest clearance issues. The NHIDCL, along with state PWD, is spearheading these efforts, reinforcing the region's connectivity and economic prospects.

Among the key initiatives is the Detailed Project Report for the Churachandpur-Tipaimukh highway upgrade, as well as the aspirational India-Myanmar border road project. Additionally, major routes linking Manipur with Nagaland are being upgraded to bolster regional accessibility and catalyze economic growth.

