Manipur's Road Revamp: A Rs 12,000 Crore Journey to Connectivity
Union Minister Ajay Tamta announced ongoing projects in Manipur aimed at transforming the state's road infrastructure with a total budget of Rs 12,000 crore. The projects involve upgrading highways, resolving land issues, and improving connectivity with neighboring states to boost regional growth.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ajay Tamta revealed ambitious plans for Manipur's road infrastructure on Wednesday, highlighting projects valued at Rs 12,000 crore. He noted significant upgrades across 747 km of highways while promising completion of the remaining stretches by 2026-27.
In a press briefing in Imphal, Tamta mentioned that 51 project packages are currently progressing, albeit some hindered by land acquisition and forest clearance issues. The NHIDCL, along with state PWD, is spearheading these efforts, reinforcing the region's connectivity and economic prospects.
Among the key initiatives is the Detailed Project Report for the Churachandpur-Tipaimukh highway upgrade, as well as the aspirational India-Myanmar border road project. Additionally, major routes linking Manipur with Nagaland are being upgraded to bolster regional accessibility and catalyze economic growth.
