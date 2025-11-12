Left Menu

Manipur's Road Revamp: A Rs 12,000 Crore Journey to Connectivity

Union Minister Ajay Tamta announced ongoing projects in Manipur aimed at transforming the state's road infrastructure with a total budget of Rs 12,000 crore. The projects involve upgrading highways, resolving land issues, and improving connectivity with neighboring states to boost regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:21 IST
Manipur's Road Revamp: A Rs 12,000 Crore Journey to Connectivity
Ajay Tamta
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ajay Tamta revealed ambitious plans for Manipur's road infrastructure on Wednesday, highlighting projects valued at Rs 12,000 crore. He noted significant upgrades across 747 km of highways while promising completion of the remaining stretches by 2026-27.

In a press briefing in Imphal, Tamta mentioned that 51 project packages are currently progressing, albeit some hindered by land acquisition and forest clearance issues. The NHIDCL, along with state PWD, is spearheading these efforts, reinforcing the region's connectivity and economic prospects.

Among the key initiatives is the Detailed Project Report for the Churachandpur-Tipaimukh highway upgrade, as well as the aspirational India-Myanmar border road project. Additionally, major routes linking Manipur with Nagaland are being upgraded to bolster regional accessibility and catalyze economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's $2,000 Tariff Windfall: A Presidential Pledge

Trump's $2,000 Tariff Windfall: A Presidential Pledge

 United States
2
High Court Defends Investigator: A Landmark Ruling on Due Process

High Court Defends Investigator: A Landmark Ruling on Due Process

 India
3
Sri Lanka Cricketers Caught in Pakistan Safety Dilemma

Sri Lanka Cricketers Caught in Pakistan Safety Dilemma

 Global
4
Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025