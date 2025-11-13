Revolutionizing Road Safety: Tech-Driven Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

In a groundbreaking move to enhance road safety, Uttar Pradesh's DGP Rajeev Krishna has introduced 'Vision Safe Road: An Extra Mile for Accident Mitigation'. This innovative project connects real-time vehicle speed limits with Google Maps to foster safer driving habits in Noida and Greater Noida.

Conducted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the initiative displays live speed limits for various vehicle types on major district routes. Drivers using navigation can now see their current speed alongside the speed limit, prompting them to reduce speed if necessary. The project was launched virtually from Lucknow, in collaboration with Google India and Lepton Software Export and Research Pvt Ltd, Gurugram.

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh highlighted speeding as the major cause of accidents, asserting that the initiative will boost driver awareness and adherence to traffic rules. The project is praised as the first data-driven traffic management effort in Uttar Pradesh, with plans for expansion to other regions. Google's Roli Agarwal expressed intentions to replicate such collaborations to further decrease road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)