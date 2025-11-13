Left Menu

Revolutionizing Road Safety: Tech-Driven Initiative in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh launches 'Vision Safe Road', integrating real-time speed limits on Google Maps to reduce road accidents. The project, led by DGP Rajeev Krishna, promotes safe driving by providing motorists with live speed data. It reflects India's digital transformation and aims to improve road safety through technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:04 IST
Revolutionizing Road Safety: Tech-Driven Initiative in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to enhance road safety, Uttar Pradesh's DGP Rajeev Krishna has introduced 'Vision Safe Road: An Extra Mile for Accident Mitigation'. This innovative project connects real-time vehicle speed limits with Google Maps to foster safer driving habits in Noida and Greater Noida.

Conducted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, the initiative displays live speed limits for various vehicle types on major district routes. Drivers using navigation can now see their current speed alongside the speed limit, prompting them to reduce speed if necessary. The project was launched virtually from Lucknow, in collaboration with Google India and Lepton Software Export and Research Pvt Ltd, Gurugram.

Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh highlighted speeding as the major cause of accidents, asserting that the initiative will boost driver awareness and adherence to traffic rules. The project is praised as the first data-driven traffic management effort in Uttar Pradesh, with plans for expansion to other regions. Google's Roli Agarwal expressed intentions to replicate such collaborations to further decrease road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's $2,000 Tariff Windfall: A Presidential Pledge

Trump's $2,000 Tariff Windfall: A Presidential Pledge

 United States
2
High Court Defends Investigator: A Landmark Ruling on Due Process

High Court Defends Investigator: A Landmark Ruling on Due Process

 India
3
Sri Lanka Cricketers Caught in Pakistan Safety Dilemma

Sri Lanka Cricketers Caught in Pakistan Safety Dilemma

 Global
4
Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

Ganesh Godiyal: Leading Uttarakhand Congress to 2027 Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025