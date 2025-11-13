Left Menu

Currency Markets in Flux Amid Interest Rate Debates

The yen fell to record lows against the euro and neared a nine-month trough against the dollar as Japan's new Prime Minister pushed for slow interest rate hikes. The Australian dollar rose due to a drop in unemployment. Currency markets may experience volatility as the U.S. government shutdown ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:12 IST
Currency Markets in Flux Amid Interest Rate Debates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen hit record lows against the euro and lingered near a nine-month low against the dollar after Japan's recently appointed Prime Minister urged the central bank to ease up on interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, in Australia, the dollar surged following unexpectedly positive unemployment data, countering predictions of further rate cuts.

Market volatility is expected as the U.S. government shutdown concluded, allowing the release of delayed economic data. However, key U.S. figures like jobs and consumer prices for October might remain unpublished according to the White House.

Japan's Prime Minister expressed her preference for low-interest rates and requested regular reports from the Bank of Japan. Speculation about the yen's weakening influencing a potential rate hike is rising, with chances of an increase currently standing at 24% for December, escalating to 46% by January.

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
2
US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

 United States
3
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
4
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025