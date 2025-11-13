Currency Markets in Flux Amid Interest Rate Debates

The yen hit record lows against the euro and lingered near a nine-month low against the dollar after Japan's recently appointed Prime Minister urged the central bank to ease up on interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, in Australia, the dollar surged following unexpectedly positive unemployment data, countering predictions of further rate cuts.

Market volatility is expected as the U.S. government shutdown concluded, allowing the release of delayed economic data. However, key U.S. figures like jobs and consumer prices for October might remain unpublished according to the White House.

Japan's Prime Minister expressed her preference for low-interest rates and requested regular reports from the Bank of Japan. Speculation about the yen's weakening influencing a potential rate hike is rising, with chances of an increase currently standing at 24% for December, escalating to 46% by January.