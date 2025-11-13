Market Stays Flat Amid U.S.-India Trade Deal Speculations and Bihar Election Outcome

The flat movement returned to Indian stock markets on Thursday, following an upward trend observed in both benchmark indices on Wednesday. Investors exhibited caution, keeping a close eye on potential updates regarding the U.S.-India trade deal and anticipating the results of the Bihar elections, scheduled to be counted on Friday.

The Nifty 50 index recorded a modest gain of 4.50 points, trading at 25,880.30, representing a 0.02 percent increase. In a similar vein, the BSE Sensex opened slightly higher at 84,468.59, with a minimal gain of 2.08 points. Market analysts highlighted that current sentiments are influenced by expectations of positive outcomes, with hopes that a favorable trade deal could result in an upward market trend.

The broader market indices reflected positive sentiment across segments, with the Nifty 100 rising by 0.03 percent, the Nifty Midcap 100 up by 0.19 percent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 increasing by 0.18 percent. Despite general positivity, specific sectors like Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty IT experienced minor declines, while Nifty Pharma grew by 0.23 percent, Nifty PSU Bank by 0.07 percent, and Nifty Media by 0.29 percent.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments, remarked on the market's indecisive behavior, as indicated by yesterday's doji formation. He noted that while the potential for a larger rise exists, any early dips should be closely monitored. Meanwhile, Physics Wallah's IPO concluded its bidding, witnessing modest interest primarily from retail investors, as the market observes this new entrant.

On another front, gold prices experienced a rise, continuing their positive trajectory from the previous session. Jateen Trivedi, Vice President and Research Analyst at LKP Securities, attributed this to developments surrounding the potential reopening of the U.S. government, which could release significant economic data influencing the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Gold remains volatile with CPI data expected from both the U.S. and India.