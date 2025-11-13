India's Export Promotion Mission: Roadmap to Economic Boost

The recent approval of the Export Promotion Mission by the Indian government sets the stage for strengthening the nation's export capabilities. Targeting MSMEs, new exporters, and labor-heavy industries, the initiative comes with a budget of Rs 25,060 crore.

Despite the substantial total, the annual allocation is under Rs 4,200 crore, raising concerns about its sufficiency. Last year's Interest Equalisation Scheme alone required more than Rs 3,500 crore, leaving minimal funds for essential activities like branding, compliance, and logistics.

GTRI emphasizes the importance of quickly issuing detailed guidelines, securing adequate funding, and establishing effective coordination. The initiative must move from a broad framework to concrete schemes to realize its full potential, according to GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava.

(With inputs from agencies.)