Anlon Healthcare Reports Impressive Financial Growth in FY26

Anlon Healthcare Limited, a prominent name in India's pharmaceutical sector, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of FY26, showcasing significant growth figures.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio with 65 commercialized products and is backed by robust regulatory filings, including 21 global DMF filings. Its Rajkot manufacturing facility operates with a substantial 400 MTPA capacity, and ongoing R&D efforts are driving further advancements.

Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, highlighted the revenue surge of over 115% in Q2 FY26 compared to the previous year, attributing success to their R&D strategy and operational efficiency. Anlon is set to further strengthen its market presence with the launch of key anti-malarial APIs, targeting expanded growth opportunities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)