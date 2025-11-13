China's Diplomatic Tour: Premier Li Qiang's Global Engagements

China is preparing for a significant diplomatic engagement this November as Premier Li Qiang is slated to participate in the Group of 20 summit, the foreign ministry announced. The summit will take place in South Africa from November 21 to November 23.

Premier Li's diplomatic journey includes attending a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation event in Russia from November 17 to 18, underlining China's pivotal role in the region. The impactful visit will advance cooperative efforts among member nations.

In addition to these vital meetings, Li will make a stop in Zambia from November 19 to 20, further solidifying China's presence and fostering partnerships in Africa, a spokesperson confirmed.

