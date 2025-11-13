Left Menu

Dutch Delegation Heads to China for Chipmaker Dispute Resolution

A Dutch government team will visit China to resolve the ongoing dispute over chipmaker Nexperia. Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans announced the trip set for early next week. The mission aims to negotiate a mutually favorable settlement regarding the high-stakes situation impacting both nations.

Updated: 13-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:54 IST
Dutch Delegation Heads to China for Chipmaker Dispute Resolution
The Dutch government has announced a forthcoming diplomatic mission to China next week to address an unresolved issue involving chipmaker Nexperia. Economy Minister Vincent Karremans revealed the plan on Thursday.

The mission will be spearheaded by a senior official delegation from Karremans' Ministry, who will engage in talks in Beijing.

The goal is to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution to the high-stakes conflict impacting the economies of both nations.

