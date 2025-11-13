Dutch Delegation Heads to China for Chipmaker Dispute Resolution

The Dutch government has announced a forthcoming diplomatic mission to China next week to address an unresolved issue involving chipmaker Nexperia. Economy Minister Vincent Karremans revealed the plan on Thursday.

The mission will be spearheaded by a senior official delegation from Karremans' Ministry, who will engage in talks in Beijing.

The goal is to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution to the high-stakes conflict impacting the economies of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)