Diplomatic Balancing Act: Trump Navigates Ties with China and Japan

The White House confirmed on Thursday President Donald Trump's strategy to balance international ties with China and Japan despite rising tensions between the two nations. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the U.S.'s continuous strong alliance with Japan, citing their amicable personal relationship and robust trade interactions.

Leavitt also highlighted President Trump's positive working relationship with China's President Xi. She noted that strengthening this diplomatic connection is beneficial for the United States, allowing it to maintain a robust strategic presence in Asia-Pacific while nurturing its important alliance with Japan.

This diplomatic balancing act underscores the administration's commitment to fostering stable and beneficial relationships with key global players, reinforcing the U.S.'s role on the international stage amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)