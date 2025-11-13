China's Credit Crunch: October Sees Slump in New Loans

In October, new loans issued by Chinese banks dropped dramatically, failing to meet market predictions amid ongoing credit demand struggles. The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) figures, calculated by Reuters, reveal a stark contrast to September's numbers, indicating persistent economic concerns.

The central bank's data highlights a significant reluctance among businesses and households to take on more debt, rooted in the prolonged property sector downturn and uncertainties stemming from China-U.S. trade tensions. This hesitancy is reflected in both household and corporate loan figures, which have notably contracted.

Economists note the slow growth of the M2 money supply and overall social financing, as well as the limited immediate impact of government policy tools. While a partial trade truce with the U.S. exists, the broader economic outlook remains clouded, suggesting prolonged challenges for China's credit landscape.