Left Menu

China's Credit Crunch: October Sees Slump in New Loans

New loans by Chinese banks saw a significant decline in October, falling from September's figures and missing market expectations. Lingering economic uncertainties, a property market slump, and trade tensions are contributing to weak credit demand, as businesses and households become cautious about incurring additional debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:26 IST
China's Credit Crunch: October Sees Slump in New Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In October, new loans issued by Chinese banks dropped dramatically, failing to meet market predictions amid ongoing credit demand struggles. The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) figures, calculated by Reuters, reveal a stark contrast to September's numbers, indicating persistent economic concerns.

The central bank's data highlights a significant reluctance among businesses and households to take on more debt, rooted in the prolonged property sector downturn and uncertainties stemming from China-U.S. trade tensions. This hesitancy is reflected in both household and corporate loan figures, which have notably contracted.

Economists note the slow growth of the M2 money supply and overall social financing, as well as the limited immediate impact of government policy tools. While a partial trade truce with the U.S. exists, the broader economic outlook remains clouded, suggesting prolonged challenges for China's credit landscape.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

Global Markets Surge Amid End of U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

International Educity Set to Revolutionize Indian Education Landscape

 India
3
UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

UKPNP Chairman's Successful US Visit Paves Way for Global Advocacy

 Switzerland
4
NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claims

NAAC Show-Cause Notice to Al Falah University Over False Accreditation Claim...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025