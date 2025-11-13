Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Girder Collapse Claims Life

A construction mishap claimed the life of Rajesh, a driver, after a girder on an elevated highway collapsed onto his vehicle at Chandiroor. Safety concerns have been raised as investigation begins, and compensation discussions ensue for the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A construction mishap in Chandiroor led to the tragic death of Rajesh, a 47-year-old driver from Pallipad. The incident occurred while girder placement work was underway for the elevated highway on NH-66 from Aroor to Thuravoor. Specifically, the accident took place around 2.30 a.m. when two heavy girders were being positioned on piers.

Despite efforts from police and Fire and Rescue Services, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries after being trapped in the heavily damaged pickup lorry he was driving. Eyewitnesses reported that workers, including crane operators, fled the scene, delaying rescue operations. This raised questions about safety compliance and emergency handling. Residents stated traffic restrictions were not in place, contrary to standard safety protocols during high-risk operations.

Investigations are underway to determine any procedural lapses. Authorities and the construction firm have agreed to provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Rajesh's family. Meanwhile, officials, including Public Works Minister P A Mohammad Riyas, have stressed the urgency of safety improvements on construction sites. Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal condemned the central and state governments for insufficient safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

