Left Menu

Advent Hotels International Debuts on Stock Market with Bold Expansion Plans

Advent Hotels International Ltd has successfully listed its shares on BSE and NSE following its demerger from Valor Estate Ltd. Now operating independently, the company aims to expand its hotel portfolio across India, incorporating strategic partnerships to achieve a 3,100-key capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:32 IST
Advent Hotels International Debuts on Stock Market with Bold Expansion Plans
  • Country:
  • India

Advent Hotels International Ltd has officially listed its shares on India's major stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, following a demerger from Valor Estate Ltd. The stock debuted at a premium, reaching Rs 325.45 on the BSE by the end of trading, reflecting strong market confidence.

With its eyes set on expansion, Advent Hotels now operates independently, managing notable properties like the Grand Hyatt in Goa and a Hilton-branded hotel in Mumbai's Andheri East. Promoter Director Arshad Balwa emphasized their focus on a capital-efficient, institutionally governed hospitality platform that prioritizes long-term shareholder value.

The company plans five new projects, including developments in partnership with Prestige Group, such as the St. Regis and Marriott Marquis in Delhi's Aerocity, slated for FY27. These additions are part of a strategy to expand to 3,100 keys nationwide, including major projects in Mumbai's BKC and Worli areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Mahindra's Bold Move: Entering the Insurance Arena with Manulife

 India
2
EU to Expedite Tariffs on Cheap Chinese Imports

EU to Expedite Tariffs on Cheap Chinese Imports

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Fake Marksheets Scandal: Eight Teachers Under Investigation

Madhya Pradesh Fake Marksheets Scandal: Eight Teachers Under Investigation

 India
4
Breakthrough in Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Ray of Hope for Swiss Industries

Breakthrough in Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Ray of Hope for Swiss Industries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025