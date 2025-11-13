Advent Hotels International Debuts on Stock Market with Bold Expansion Plans

Advent Hotels International Ltd has officially listed its shares on India's major stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, following a demerger from Valor Estate Ltd. The stock debuted at a premium, reaching Rs 325.45 on the BSE by the end of trading, reflecting strong market confidence.

With its eyes set on expansion, Advent Hotels now operates independently, managing notable properties like the Grand Hyatt in Goa and a Hilton-branded hotel in Mumbai's Andheri East. Promoter Director Arshad Balwa emphasized their focus on a capital-efficient, institutionally governed hospitality platform that prioritizes long-term shareholder value.

The company plans five new projects, including developments in partnership with Prestige Group, such as the St. Regis and Marriott Marquis in Delhi's Aerocity, slated for FY27. These additions are part of a strategy to expand to 3,100 keys nationwide, including major projects in Mumbai's BKC and Worli areas.

