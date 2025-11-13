Finance Minister's Transformative Tour: Strengthening Nagaland's Development

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced a significant visit to Nagaland, arriving on Thursday for a three-day stint aimed at bolstering regional development.

In Dimapur, she was warmly received by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM T R Zeliang, and local cabinet ministers, setting the tone for discussions anticipated to enhance the area's economic growth.

The minister's visit included comprehensive reviews of central schemes in Kiphire, touching on projects such as the Aspirational District Programme, and engagements with local leaders, educational initiatives, and the launch of key infrastructure projects, crucial for fortifying Nagaland's pathway to development.

