Finance Minister's Transformative Tour: Strengthening Nagaland's Development

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on a three-day visit to Nagaland to assess progress on central schemes and reinforce state cooperation. She engaged with local stakeholders, inaugurated projects, and promoted economic initiatives in Dimapur, Kiphire, and Kohima, strengthening the state's developmental and economic growth trajectory.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commenced a significant visit to Nagaland, arriving on Thursday for a three-day stint aimed at bolstering regional development.

In Dimapur, she was warmly received by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM T R Zeliang, and local cabinet ministers, setting the tone for discussions anticipated to enhance the area's economic growth.

The minister's visit included comprehensive reviews of central schemes in Kiphire, touching on projects such as the Aspirational District Programme, and engagements with local leaders, educational initiatives, and the launch of key infrastructure projects, crucial for fortifying Nagaland's pathway to development.

