Anti-Dumping Duty Boosts Indian Steel Industry's Competitive Edge

Tata Steel has hailed the government's decision to impose anti-dumping duties on select steel imports from Vietnam, describing it as a 'positive development' for domestic industry players. The move is expected to curb unfair import practices that have driven down steel prices to their lowest in five years.

CEO & MD of Tata Steel, T V Narendran, expressed support for measures that prevent unfairly priced imports, emphasizing the importance of fair trade to protect the long-term investments made by India's steel sector to boost capacity and sustainability.

The anti-dumping duty, effective for five years, targets hot rolled flat steel products and was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. This comes as imports from Vietnam saw a 17% year-on-year increase, contributing to the 4.90 million tonnes of total steel imports from April-September FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)