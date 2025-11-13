Left Menu

Anti-Dumping Duty Boosts Indian Steel Industry's Competitive Edge

The Indian government has imposed an anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam to curb unfair trade practices affecting the domestic industry. Tata Steel applauds the move, which aims to stabilize prices and protect investments. Imports from Vietnam previously constituted 13% of the total steel imports.

Updated: 13-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:24 IST
Tata Steel has hailed the government's decision to impose anti-dumping duties on select steel imports from Vietnam, describing it as a 'positive development' for domestic industry players. The move is expected to curb unfair import practices that have driven down steel prices to their lowest in five years.

CEO & MD of Tata Steel, T V Narendran, expressed support for measures that prevent unfairly priced imports, emphasizing the importance of fair trade to protect the long-term investments made by India's steel sector to boost capacity and sustainability.

The anti-dumping duty, effective for five years, targets hot rolled flat steel products and was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies. This comes as imports from Vietnam saw a 17% year-on-year increase, contributing to the 4.90 million tonnes of total steel imports from April-September FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

