Abakkus Injects Rs 95 Crore into Match Graphics for Expansion
Abakkus Asset Manager's Four2Eight Opportunities Fund has invested Rs 95 crore in Match Graphics, an Ahmedabad-based printed decor paper manufacturer. The funds will enhance Match Graphics' digital printing capabilities and market presence. This transaction was managed by Hem Securities and aims to boost India's manufacturing sector.
- Country:
- India
In a significant investment move, Abakkus Asset Manager's Four2Eight Opportunities Fund announced the infusion of Rs 95 crore into Match Graphics, an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer known for its printed decor paper.
The substantial financial injection is part of an effort to expedite the company's expansion plans, particularly focusing on enhancing its digital printing capabilities while bolstering its presence both domestically and internationally.
The deal, executed through a combination of primary allotment and secondary purchase, was facilitated by Hem Securities. This investment underscores Abakkus's commitment to supporting India's role as a burgeoning manufacturing hub, according to Ankit Aggarwal, Fund Manager at Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund.
ALSO READ
IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy Expansion
Oculis Partners with Harvard Online for Global Digital Learning Expansion
Lotus Biscoff's Sweet Expansion in India: A Global Strategy Unveiled
Nisus Finance Sees Unprecedented Growth in H1 FY26, Solidifying Global Expansion
Sumeet Industries Reports Strong H1 FY26 Growth and Announces Major Expansion