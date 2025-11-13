Abakkus Injects Rs 95 Crore into Match Graphics for Expansion

In a significant investment move, Abakkus Asset Manager's Four2Eight Opportunities Fund announced the infusion of Rs 95 crore into Match Graphics, an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer known for its printed decor paper.

The substantial financial injection is part of an effort to expedite the company's expansion plans, particularly focusing on enhancing its digital printing capabilities while bolstering its presence both domestically and internationally.

The deal, executed through a combination of primary allotment and secondary purchase, was facilitated by Hem Securities. This investment underscores Abakkus's commitment to supporting India's role as a burgeoning manufacturing hub, according to Ankit Aggarwal, Fund Manager at Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund.