India Shields Steel Sector with Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Imports

India has levied an anti-dumping duty of USD 121.55 per tonne on hot rolled steel coils from Vietnam to protect the domestic industry. As Vietnamese imports rose by 17%, this measure aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative to bolster national manufacturing capability and curb unfair practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster the domestic steel industry, India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on hot rolled steel coils imported from Vietnam. The Indian Steel Association (ISA) hailed this decision as essential for safeguarding national interests.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended the duty, set at USD 121.55 per tonne, to be effective for five years. ISA President Naveen Jindal emphasized that this measure would curb unfair trade practices and strengthen the country's steel manufacturing sector.

With Vietnam's steel imports increasing by 17%, this duty serves to align with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, focusing on self-reliance in manufacturing and reinforcing national industrial capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

