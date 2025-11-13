Textile Ministry's Schemes Get a Boost with High-Level Review in Mumbai

Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary of the Textile Ministry, conducted a thorough review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. The focus was on the ministry's flagship schemes, which include the PM MITRA Parks Scheme, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles, and the SAMARTH Skill Development Scheme.

Rao, who is visiting Mumbai for two days, scrutinized the progress of ongoing programs, the performance of institutional bodies, and the implementation of policies. Joined by M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), she assessed activities related to handlooms and allied sectors.

The visit featured talks with Anshu Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary of Textiles for Maharashtra, and other senior officials to enhance cooperation between state and central efforts in deploying central schemes effectively in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)