India's Economic Growth, Market Trends, and Global Events: A Business Overview

The article highlights significant business stories, including India's projected economic growth, a bomb threat on an Air India flight, equity market trends, the rupee’s performance, anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese steel, Tata Motors' Q2 loss, Hero MotoCorp's profit rise, Groww's share performance, and a surge in gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:07 IST
India's Economic Growth, Market Trends, and Global Events: A Business Overview
Moody's Ratings has projected India's economy to grow by 7% in 2025 and 6.5% next year. This forecast is supported by domestic and export diversification under a neutral-to-easy monetary policy stance.

Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight faced a bomb threat but managed to land safely in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Indian equity markets experienced a modest rise despite global volatility, disrupting their three-day winning streak.

In the currency market, the rupee fell by 8 paise to close at 88.70 against the USD. Additionally, India has imposed anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese steel. Financial updates from Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp reveal contrasting Q2 results, while Groww's stock saw a 5% gain following its market debut. Notably, gold prices soared to Rs 1.30 lakh per 10 grams.

