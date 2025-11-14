Left Menu

Dollar's Weekly Decline Amid Global Currency Shifts

The U.S. dollar is facing a weekly decline as investors sell positions, despite higher yields and a cautious Federal Reserve tone. Global currency markets saw significant moves, with the British pound and South Korean won fluctuating due to policy announcements and market interventions.

The U.S. dollar is set for a weekly decline as investors reassess positions amidst a flow of forthcoming U.S. economic data post government shutdown. This stable backtrack occurs despite a more cautious Federal Reserve tone that would typically bolster dollar strength.

Global currency markets reacted with notable variations; the British pound slipped following a political shift against tax hikes, while the South Korean won surged amid official currency stabilization measures, marking significant interventions to prevent instability.

In China, the yuan hit a one-year peak, fueled by strategic dollar-selling by exporters. The international landscape is adjusting to these fluctuations, all while grappling with economic data reports revealing weakened industrial output and retail sales.

