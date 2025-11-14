Dollar's Weekly Decline Amid Global Currency Shifts

The U.S. dollar is set for a weekly decline as investors reassess positions amidst a flow of forthcoming U.S. economic data post government shutdown. This stable backtrack occurs despite a more cautious Federal Reserve tone that would typically bolster dollar strength.

Global currency markets reacted with notable variations; the British pound slipped following a political shift against tax hikes, while the South Korean won surged amid official currency stabilization measures, marking significant interventions to prevent instability.

In China, the yuan hit a one-year peak, fueled by strategic dollar-selling by exporters. The international landscape is adjusting to these fluctuations, all while grappling with economic data reports revealing weakened industrial output and retail sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)