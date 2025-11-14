Government Calls for Enhanced Insurance Services and Faster Claim Processing

In a bid to improve the overall experience for policyholders, the government has called on insurance companies to maintain the 'highest standards of service' and accelerate the claim processing times, especially during critical times like hospitalizations. This appeal was made during a meeting with key players from the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), M. Nagaraju, emphasized the importance of quicker approvals and smoother processes for policyholders during a crucial meeting held on Thursday. The session addressed concerns over growing medical costs and increasing health insurance premiums, featuring notable attendees from the General Insurance Council, leading hospital chains, and major insurance firms.

The discussions also explored strategies to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability. Among these were fast-tracking participation in the National Health Claims Exchange, standardizing treatment protocols, and ensuring seamless cashless claims, as key measures to aid in controlling medical inflation and providing better services for health insurance holders.