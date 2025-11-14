Tragedy on the Expressway: High-Speed Crash Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Friday, five individuals lost their lives in a high-speed car crash on the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. Authorities reported that the vehicle hurtled through a barrier and fell into a ditch, resulting in the fatalities.

The accident occurred near the Rawti police station area, approximately 30 kilometers from the district headquarters. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar disclosed that the car, traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, lost control, breaking a strong aluminum barrier before plunging into the ditch.

The victims included a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man. Police suspect the driver may have dozed off at the wheel. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while a detailed investigation into the crash is currently underway.