India's Plastic Revolution: PlastiWorld 2026

India is solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the manufacturing of finished plastic products, attracting global markets seeking reliable and high-performance partners.

From March 23-25, 2026, PlastiWorld will debut at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, marking the largest international trade event focused on finished plastics in India. Supported by AIPMA, FIEO, and various government bodies, the event aims to highlight India's manufacturing prowess.

Bringing together export-ready Indian MSMEs and global importers, PlastiWorld 2026 will enable B2B interactions, fostering sustainable partnerships. India's sector strengths include automation, advanced tooling, and modern logistics, making it a preferred sourcing destination.