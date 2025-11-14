New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability
Bridgestone India promoted Rajarshi Moitra to Managing Director, effective January 1. Hiroshi Yoshizane becomes Vice President at Bridgestone Corporation, remaining Group President, BSAPIC. Moitra, with over two decades in business, joined in 2019. Bridgestone India focuses on sustainable transformation under this new leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic reshuffle, Bridgestone India has announced the elevation of Rajarshi Moitra to the position of Managing Director, effective from January 1 next year. This change follows Hiroshi Yoshizane's promotion to Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation, commencing January 2026.
Despite his new role, Yoshizane will maintain his position as Group President for Bridgestone Asia Pacific, India, and China, as well as Vice Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association. This dual role will ensure continued strategic guidance for Bridgestone India, contributing to the sector's sustainable growth.
With over two decades of business experience, Moitra joined Bridgestone India in 2019 and has since broadened his scope to cover various integral sectors of the company, leading up to his current appointment as Deputy Managing Director. The company anticipates Moitra's leadership will further its transformative journey into a sustainable solutions enterprise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TAFE's Tractor Innovation: Cultivating the Future with Sustainability
EU Parliament Divided: Sustainability Efforts Face Major Cuts
Shaping the Future: Luxury Hospitality's Embrace of AI and Sustainability
EU Lawmakers Push for Softer Corporate Sustainability Rules
Uttarakhand CM Champions Sports and Sustainability at National Meet