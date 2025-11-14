Power Shift at Novo Nordisk: Governance Battle Reshapes Board

In a significant development at Novo Nordisk's recent shareholder meeting, the top shareholder orchestrated a dramatic board overhaul, prompting discussions over governance standards. As reaction to previous governance conflicts, the shake-up resulted in the Novo Nordisk Foundation augmenting its influence, controlling 77% of the voting rights without a majority shareholding.

Lars Rebien Sorensen, the foundation's chairman and past Novo Nordisk CEO, stepped into the role of board chair, wearing two prominent hats in a historical first for the company. Despite owning only 28% of capital through Novo Holdings, the foundation's current model faces a test of its effectiveness against governance contentions, with Sorensen's leadership under scrutiny.

Challenges continue as Novo Nordisk attempts to stabilize following a series of profit warnings and leadership transitions. With its prominence in the weight-loss drug market affected by emerging competitors like Eli Lilly, positioning a new CEO and corporate strategy are pivotal to regaining its market foothold. The company's trajectory will be heavily scrutinized as it navigates these turbulent times.