Power Shift at Novo Nordisk: Governance Battle Reshapes Board

Novo Nordisk experienced a major board reshuffle at a recent shareholder meeting, led by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. This power transition follows governance disagreements and leadership changes, as the company struggles with profit warnings, market competition, and instability in its obesity drug segment. Former CEO Lars Rebien Sorensen now chairs the board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:53 IST
In a significant development at Novo Nordisk's recent shareholder meeting, the top shareholder orchestrated a dramatic board overhaul, prompting discussions over governance standards. As reaction to previous governance conflicts, the shake-up resulted in the Novo Nordisk Foundation augmenting its influence, controlling 77% of the voting rights without a majority shareholding.

Lars Rebien Sorensen, the foundation's chairman and past Novo Nordisk CEO, stepped into the role of board chair, wearing two prominent hats in a historical first for the company. Despite owning only 28% of capital through Novo Holdings, the foundation's current model faces a test of its effectiveness against governance contentions, with Sorensen's leadership under scrutiny.

Challenges continue as Novo Nordisk attempts to stabilize following a series of profit warnings and leadership transitions. With its prominence in the weight-loss drug market affected by emerging competitors like Eli Lilly, positioning a new CEO and corporate strategy are pivotal to regaining its market foothold. The company's trajectory will be heavily scrutinized as it navigates these turbulent times.

