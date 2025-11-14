Left Menu

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Triumph at Roll Ball Nationals

The 22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship in Indore concluded with Maharashtra's men and Uttar Pradesh's women winning top honors. Hosted at Golden International School, the event showcased remarkable skill, unity, and sportsmanship, setting the stage for India's international ambitions in this dynamic sport under Tapan Acharya's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:08 IST
22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship 2025 Concludes in Indore: Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Clinch Gold. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating spectacle of speed and precision, the 22nd Senior National Roll Ball Championship concluded at Golden International School in Indore, where Maharashtra's men and Uttar Pradesh's women emerged victorious. This four-day event, held from October 3-6, featured 21 men's and 16 women's teams, reinforcing Roll Ball's rapid ascent in India.

The championship opened with a vibrant ceremony, attended by dignitaries like Mr. Shankar Lawani and Roll Ball founder Raju Dabhade, with athletes parading their state flags to celebrate national unity. Cultural performances and the ceremonial torch lighting added flair to the event's inauguration, setting the tone for fierce competition.

Thrilling encounters unfolded throughout the tournament. Maharashtra's men, after a gripping 7-7 semifinal draw with Uttar Pradesh, clinched the final against Gujarat, showcasing undeniable supremacy. In women's competition, Uttar Pradesh dominated, overcoming Tamil Nadu in a nail-biting semifinal before defeating Rajasthan comprehensively in the final. As India eyes gold at the upcoming World Cup in Dubai, Roll Ball's influence continues to grow under the dynamic leadership of Tapan Acharya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

