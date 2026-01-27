Former Congress Leader Ishwar Singh Joins BJP, Cites Developmental Policies
Former MP Ishwar Singh joined the BJP in Haryana, praising the state's developmental policies. At 75, Singh switched allegiance to the BJP, citing confidence in its ability to make India prosperous. His entrance, along with family members, is expected to enhance the party's strength.
In a significant political shift, former MP Ishwar Singh on Tuesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, commending the state's developmental policies introduced by the Central government.
The 75-year-old leader expressed admiration for the welfare initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Singh stated his belief in the BJP's potential to bolster the nation's strength and prosperity.
Singh, originally from the Congress party, made his move alongside his son and daughter-in-law during an event attended by Chief Minister Saini and BJP State President Mohan Lal Badoli. Singh's extensive experience and commitment to social causes are anticipated to strengthen the BJP further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
