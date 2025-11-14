Left Menu

Ball Corporation Pours $60 Million Into India's Booming Beverage Can Market

Ball Corporation announced a $60 million investment to boost its production capacity in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The investment aims to meet rising customer demand and strengthen supply chains in Asia's growing markets. This follows a previous investment in Maharashtra and underscores Ball's commitment to sustainable packaging in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:35 IST
  • India

Ball Corporation, a leader in sustainable aluminum packaging based in the United States, declared a $60 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This strategic investment aims to amplify production capacity, catering to the burgeoning demand in one of Asia's fastest-developing consumer regions, the company announced on Friday.

Previously, in 2024, Ball Corporation infused nearly $55 million into its Taloja plant in Maharashtra. As a commitment to the Indian market, the corporation continues to pursue further investments for supporting India's burgeoning market, with an increasing trend toward aluminum packaging solutions, according to Mandy Glew, President of Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA and Asia.

As the Indian beverage can market grows at a projected rate of over 10% annually, Ball Corporation is leveraging its advanced retort technology to offer sustainable solutions. This investment not only facilitates packaging transformation in India's evolving beverage industry but also reinforces Ball's global strategy within high-growth markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

