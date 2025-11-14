Jaguar Land Rover Data Breach Sparks Regulatory Alert

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, has notified regulators about a possible data breach following a cyberattack that severely disrupted its global manufacturing operations.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, PB Balaji, revealed the breach during a financial briefing, expressing concern over potential customer data compromise. The attack, which began in August, affected key UK plants and led to a halt in production.

In reaction, JLR has adjusted its financial outlook, forecasting an EBIT margin of 0-2% and anticipating cash outflows between 2.2 billion and 2.5 billion pounds. Recovery efforts are underway, with resumed production and advancements in electrification and supplier financing schemes.