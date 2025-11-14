Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Data Breach Sparks Regulatory Alert

Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover has disclosed a potential customer data leak from a recent cyberattack that halted global production. The company revised its FY26 financial guidance, indicating a 0-2% EBIT margin and significant cash outflows. Recovery efforts include transformed production and accelerated electrification processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:43 IST
Jaguar Land Rover Data Breach Sparks Regulatory Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, has notified regulators about a possible data breach following a cyberattack that severely disrupted its global manufacturing operations.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, PB Balaji, revealed the breach during a financial briefing, expressing concern over potential customer data compromise. The attack, which began in August, affected key UK plants and led to a halt in production.

In reaction, JLR has adjusted its financial outlook, forecasting an EBIT margin of 0-2% and anticipating cash outflows between 2.2 billion and 2.5 billion pounds. Recovery efforts are underway, with resumed production and advancements in electrification and supplier financing schemes.

TRENDING

1
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

 India
2
Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

 India
3
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

 Ukraine
4
Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025