Left Menu

RBI's Extended Repatriation Timeline Eases Exporters' Burden Amid US Tariff Challenges

The Reserve Bank of India extends the repatriation period for exporters from 9 to 15 months, addressing challenges from US tariffs. This amendment aims to alleviate exporter stress, improve trade compliance, and boost export competitiveness. Recent government schemes support exporters with increased funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:45 IST
RBI's Extended Repatriation Timeline Eases Exporters' Burden Amid US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the repatriation period for exporters from nine months to 15 months, responding to stress caused by steep US tariffs on Indian goods. This decision, aimed at easing exporters' burdens, follows the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations amendment.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) welcomed the RBI's decision, noting it will help strengthen trade-related compliance and offer exporters more flexibility in managing their liquidity. Additionally, relief measures related to loans and packing credit will assist in navigating financial challenges.

Complementing this development, the government has approved two major schemes worth over Rs 45,000 crore to enhance export competitiveness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the benefits for MSMEs and labor-intensive sectors, expecting a boost in outbound trade and global market competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

 India
2
Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

 India
3
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

 Ukraine
4
Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025